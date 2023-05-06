Akufo-Addo will be a miserable retiree – NDC man

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Deputy Communications Officer of the Ashaiman Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Joseph Awuku, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will have a lonely and miserable retirement.

According to 'Joe Ashaiman', nobody would like to associate with the president because he has mistreated almost everybody due to his adamance on issues while in office.



Mr Awuku said people will disrespect the president in retirement to the extent that he would find it discomforting to stay in the country.



He predicts that the president, in retirement, would not be given a hearing because he failed to listen to the people while in government.



He said the president, in government, has failed to show even a bit of respect to the governed.



Speaking as a panellist on the discussion segment of Accra100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Thursday, May 4, 2023, Mr Awuku explained that civil society organisations in the country are not enthused about the governance style of the president.

He stressed that the president has disappointed a lot of well-meaning people in the country.



According to him, people are highly disappointed in the reign of the president and are seething with anger waiting to see him exit.



In his view, the president’s administration has been saddled with all manner of corrupt practices and nothing seems to be done in terms of fighting it.



''See how the galamsey fight has to turned out to be a free-for-all money-making venture,” he pointed out.