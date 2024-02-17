Akufo-Addo will be remembered as one of the best presidents in the 4th republic – Alfred Thompson

Alfred Thompson is a member of the communications team of the NPP

A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred Thompson, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be remembered as the best or one of the best presidents in the 4th republic.

His submission is on the recent ministerial reshuffle done by Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024, where some ministers were sacked, with others being re-assigned.



Reacting particularly to the complaints that the reshuffle was too late, he said “Coming back to your question about isn’t it too late, what is too late? When Ghana was going to be kicked out in the AFCON, how many minutes, in less than 4 minutes, that was when they scored the two. But let me give you even extra; in less than 4 minutes. Anything in politics, even 5 minutes is very dear in politics. If you believe that I have some fresh blood coming in, some energy coming in to make sure that I make a mark that I want to do, I don’t see anything wrong with that.



"… and he can decide even by June to make another reshuffle, he can decide by September to do another reshuffle; it depends on what the president wants and makes sure that he leaves a mark of excellence… and I believe that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be remembered in this 4th republic as the best or one of the best presidents Ghana has ever had!” he claimed during TV3’s New Day programme on Friday, February 16, 2024.



On February 14, 2024, President Akufo-Addo announced changes to his government by sacking some key ministers, including his roads, finance, and health ministers.



While some other ministers were reassigned, the president named replacements to take up various ministerial portfolios rendered vacant through his reshuffle.

