1
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo will fulfill every promise made to Ghanaians — Takoradi MP

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Rally Npp President Akufo-Addo

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency, has indicated that Ghana’s economic fortunes were improving after setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said promises made to Ghanaians during the 2020 election campaign were carefully pursued by President Akufo-Addo and his capable teams through innovation, hard work, and good policies.

He said it was evidenced by the numerous projects such as Hospitals, roads, and factories that have sprouted across the country.

Darko-Mensah who doubles as the Western Regional Minister said this during a community engagement at the Amanful Electoral Area to discuss the current economic conditions in the country.

He indicated the Western Region was benefiting from many roads being built across the region, citing the Tarkwa-Agona Ahanta road and the Sekondi-Takoradi roads as examples.

Emmanuel Avevor, an NPP communicator, said President Akufo – Addo’s government was committed to providing the Western Region with the needed resources to enhance development in the Region.

He mentioned that the Region was benefitting from eleven (11) Hospitals which he noted were at various stages of completion.

Prince Arthur, Assembly Member for the Area, praised the MP for his unwavering support for the residents of Amanful.

The event was the fifth in a series, as communities like New Takoradi, Essikafo-Ambantem No. 2, and Zenith Electoral Areas have already been visited by the MP.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Related Articles: