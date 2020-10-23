Akufo-Addo will leave a housing legacy if re-elected – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has hinted that if President Akufo-Addo is re-elected to rule the country for another four years in the upcoming December polls, he will focus more on bridging the housing gap.

This, he said, was something the President has longed to be a part of his legacy.



According to Ken Ofori-Atta, government is still devising strategic means to end the rising housing problems Ghanaians face.



Also, the Ministry of Finance and the Works and Housing Ministry have teamed up to set up National Mortgage Scheme (NMS) and the Affordable Housing REITs (Rent-to-own) Scheme to end the country’s housing deficit by 40% in the next four years.

“There are 2 million homes or so that we believe people need and each year it increases and certainly he (Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea) wants us to find means of solving that. We have faith and God willing if we are asked to be back for another four years, housing will be a critical contribution to the legacy that the president aims for,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said as quoted by the BFTonline.



He made this known while on a working visit to the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) affordable housing enclave and Adom City Estates in Tema Communities 26 and 25 respectively Thursday, October 22, 2020.