Akufo-Addo will not be a happy man when he leaves office - Martin Kpebu

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not be leaving office a happy man, emphasising that he has tarnished his track record and ruined his reputation through desperate and propagandist moves.

Martin Kpebu said these while in an interview with Accra-based TV3.



The comments by the lawyer are on the back of statements made by the president while on a campaign platform in Assin North against the then parliamentary contestant, James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the president has no business mentioning the trial of Gyakye Quayson, and his actions only revealed his desperation.



“He has no business going to Gyakye Quayson’s trial. It shows a man who was desperate and was clutching up strong, the president was just clutching up strong.



“And it's good the good people of Assin North have shown him that his propagandist style, desperate moves amount to nothing,” he said.

As a lawyer himself, Kpebu lamented that the President, who was once regarded as an excellent lawyer, had seemingly discarded his professional integrity for political gain.



“How can the president embarrass himself like that? As a lawyer, as everybody has said it. In the past, the president has acquitted himself as an excellent lawyer but in the last two decades, he’s thrown everything away on the political platform because of the desire to come into office, the desire to stay in office, etc,” he continued.



The legal practitioner also emphasized that President Akufo-Addo's legacy is gradually falling apart and he appears to be on a downward trajectory.



“So, day in day out, he’s just been shredding the reputation he’s built over the years. I mean, when I heard it I was like oh once again, President Akufo-Addo is at it again, he is always goofing. One goof to the other every time.



“He tells you that this is how a politician can be, right?” he asked.

Kpebu concluded by stating that Akufo-Addo's reputation and legacy are crumbling, and it seems that nothing can prevent that.



“He has no business doing what he did and I am sure now history will judge him very harshly that in his desperate moments, these are some of the things he did because it was terrible.



“You see how Gyakye Quayson opened the gap despite everything the president did. President Akufo-Addo will not be a happy man at all when he leaves office because he would have very few people to hold him in high esteem.



“Because of all the reputation he has built, he has succeeded in shredding everything. From corruption to now propaganda what is left? His reputation and his legacy have been coming apart month by month and so is he just on a downward trend to the bottomless pit and nobody can stop him,” he added.



