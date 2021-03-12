Akufo-Addo will reciprocate Yendi’s loyalty with solid dev’t – Farouk Aliu Mahama

Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP, Yendi

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is optimistic that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will reciprocate the massive votes he obtained from the area with development.

He noted that the Yendi Constituency gave the President in the 2020 elections over 40,000 votes to mandate him a second term in government indicating that this will not be in vain considering how passionate he is about the development for the area.



“We gave the President 40,000 votes. The President has also brought peace to Dagbon and he is somebody who is committed to ensuring that Dagbon gets its fair share of the national cake and also in appreciation of the massive votes he obtained in the 2020 polls. He will ensure that Yendi gets the needed infrastructure and water is part of it”, he revealed while commenting on the President’s State of the Nation Address.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama promised to use his influence with the support of the President who has the area at heart to lobby for the development of the area which has previous lagged behind in view of recurring conflicts.



“The water project is a dire need of the people of Dagbon. It is not only water but all other projects for the people of Yendi and Dagbon through my lobbying skills and the President and obviously Yendi will be heard and will get the needed support from government”, he stressed.