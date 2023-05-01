Akufo-Addo will score zero as protector of the environment – Richard Prah

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections for Nhyiaeso constituency, Richard Prah, has scored President Akufo-Addo in negative when it comes to protecting the environment.

He says President Akufo-Addo will go down as the worst leader for failing to do anything to protect the environment under his stewardship.



Commenting on the recent report by a member of the NPP, Prof Dr. Frimpong Boateng alleging that members of the government were neck deep in the galamsey menace and destroying the environment, the NDC man said he will find it difficult to give Akufo-Addo an appreciable mark.



“This president has just failed at everything, if you think I am lying; check our forest reserves under him. It has been depleted and he does not care about it. His own people are mining in forest reserves and destroying them because of galamsey,” he said.



“We had several millions of hectares of forest in 1900, it was reduced in 1950 still to millions but check today and you will weep, it’s gone drastically down under him, just a few thousand, and this is worrying,” Richard Prah said.

“It will be difficult scoring him not for work done but for just failing, I don’t think he will even get zero, he will struggle. He is in the negatives by my scoring” he lamented.



Richard Prah who has put himself out for the NDC primaries to be reelected to lead the party in 2024 believes the galamsey fight has floored the president.



“This president said he was fighting galamsey not knowing he was just creating avenues for his people to mine. He just wasted everybody’s time. He stopped legitimate small-scale miners from working only to turn around and make his people steal from Ghana,” he said.



“They always want to make it seem during Mahama’s regime we didn’t fight galamsey. Check the records we deported more Chinese people in that act, I live in Nhyeaso where there is Chinatown, the records are there”, he stressed.