Akufo-Addo won't fire Ofori-Atta, rebel MPs will be harrassed in 2023 - Ablakwa projects

President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has made political predictions relative to the status of embattled Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ofori-Atta came under sustained attack from opposition voices in the country in 2022 particularly after government announced talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fearing a collapse of the economy.



Calls for his removal reached a crescendo when MPs from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) joined the exit calls amid an economic downturn.



It took interventions and promises by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to quell their threat to boycott the 2023 budget with the condition that after the initial IMF process is completed and the budget passed, Akufo-Addo will act on their request.



Ablakwa in a January 1, 2023 post detailing 20 forecasts for the year projected that Ofori-Atta will not be removed and the 'Ken Must Go MPs,' will also be subject to political intimidation in 2023.



"NPP MPs will early this year discover that they were tricked by President Akufo-Addo and that he is absolutely determined to keep his cousin at the Finance Ministry even if that will cost him his presidency.

"NPP MPs will bitterly regret their betrayal of the NDC caucus by not voting together with us to secure the two-third constitutional threshold that would have ousted disastrous Ken Ofori-Atta. Some of the disappointed NPP MPs will publicly concede to their tactical error and shall be seeking new belated #KenMustGo collaborations with the NDC caucus," his post read in part.



"Meanwhile, I project that President Akufo-Addo and his cabal will proceed to victimize the #KenMustGo NPP MPs by actively sponsoring candidates against them in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries," he added.







