Politics

Akufo-Addo working hard to rig election 2020 – A Plus alleges

A Plus and President Akufo-Addo

Social Commentator, Kwame Obeng Asare known widely as Kwame A Plus says the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is aware he does not deserve a second term.

The former member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) backed this with a video of the then Candidate Akufo-Addo speaking on the need to vote any government out if it does not perform to the expectation of the people who voted them into power.



A Plus indicated that the President has been the opposite of whatever promise he made to the Ghanaian populace prior to 2016 elections and therefore needed to be voted out of power.



“This man right here promised to reduce ministers. He increased it. This man promised not to run a family and friends government, today it is worse. This man promised a stronger cedi. Today the cedi is worse than it was. This man promised to fight corruption by using Anas’ strategy. Today he is fighting Anas. This man promised to protect the public purse. Today he is fighting the Auditor-General and everybody who is protecting our money so that his people like Osafo Marfo can have their way. This man used investigations by Manasseh Azure to conclude that the NDC was corrupt and rallied Ghanaians to vote them out. Today he is fighting the same Manasseh.”

He alleged that since the President is aware of the fact that he will lose the elections so he is working so hard to rig the election.



“He knows very well that he does not deserve a second term. And he knows the good people of Ghana will not vote for him twice After the dishonest, lies and failed promises so he is planning on how to rig the elections. That’s the only option left for him now.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.