Akufo-Addo would've vastly developed Ghana if being a president is about big English – Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder of Kum People’s Party (KPP), Prophet Kumchacha, born Nicholas Osei, has said many people question his intentions to be president because he does not speak English fluently.

“Some people can pass comments that I’m not much educated and I can’t speak English fluently, so why do I want to be president,” he stated in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

According to the popular preacher who declared his presidential bid for 2024, Ghana would’ve been vastly developed if English was what it takes to be president.

“Being a president isn’t about your ability to speak English because if it were like Nana Addo and Bawumia speak big English, Ghana would’ve been vastly developed.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, he said China is more developed even though its president doesn’t speak English.

“So governance isn’t about your ability to speak big grammar because the Chinese people don’t speak English but are more advanced than us in development.

“Despite our big English speaking, we go to China for loans, and today I can say that China is more super powerful than America used to be some years ago,” he remarked.

