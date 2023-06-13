Akufo-Addo wrong for venting anger on chief for not rising for National Anthem - Malik Basintale

Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale

The Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for publicly venting his anger at the chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, who did not rise when the Ghana National Anthem was being sung at the Green Ghana Day celebration.

Malik Basintale was speaking on TV3’s New Day, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, it is important to maintain the old tradition that teaches that an elderly person in society is not publicly confronted for a mistake or an action.



“We were trained that even when an elderly person goofs in public, you don’t look in his eyes and tell him, you have lied. You don’t attack or criticise him just the way you want to do in public. This is a traditional ruler for God’s sake,” he said.



To him, the president publicly venting his anger or criticizing a traditional ruler was not the appropriate way to address such situations.



“The traditional ruler is no mere individual to be given such treatment. This is a man who came with an entourage; this is a man who leads a section of the sovereignty of the state, and just because the man may have erred in your opinion, you think that the best way to address it is to vent your anger and demonstrate it publicly as if the man were a child or some small boy,” he continued.



The NDC Deputy Communications Officer further pointed out that President Akufo-Addo himself has in the past faced criticism for standing on the Ghana flag at a public event in the Upper East Region.



He questioned the president about whether his actions at the time were a reflection of true patriotism.

“Let me remind President Akufo-Addo that in the Upper East Region, he stood on the Ghana flag and addressed the crowd. If he were as patriotic as he claimed, he would have told us that the Ghanaian flag he was to walk on and stand on was unpatriotic. It was a major issue that was discussed in this country.



“President Akufo-Addo stood on the Ghana flag and walked on it. If anyone had corrected him in the way and manner that he corrected this chief, I don’t think the person will be walking a free man in this country. Is he because he is Commander-in-Chief, or because he has all the powers to do whatever he wants to do?” He asked.



Background:



On Friday, June 9, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was captured flying into a rage at a public ceremony.



The president, during a ceremony at the Green Ghana Day event held at the University of Ghana, was captured reacting furiously and instructing the Greater Accra Regional Minister to take some action.



According to the report by Graphic's presidential correspondent, Donald Dapatem, the president's fury was ignited by a decision by the Chief and elders of Mempeasem, who were present at the event, to refuse to stand for the national anthem.



Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw and his elders, contrary to protocol, refused to stand to the tune of the national anthem by the Ghana Armed Forces Band immediately after the arrival of the president.

This was after the MC for the event, Kafui Dey, had announced that the gathering stands for the anthem.



Inaudible for the most part of his rage, President Akufo-Addo is heard telling the regional minister to "go and tell him..., stand up..."



Henry Quartey, who, on the orders of the president, walked out of the frame in the video, is said to have approached Nii Torgbor and his entourage and held a brief discussion.



The aftermath of the discussion, according to the report, was followed by the brisk participation of the chief and his elders in all the events at the ceremony, including standing upright for a subsequent national anthem, which was played to mark the end of the event.



The 2023 edition was marked under the theme "Mobilizing for a Greener Future" and targeted the planting of some 10 million trees.





Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has been Prez Akufo-Addo's best appointment - Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/S8wJsBoQjY — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 13, 2023









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









NW/SEA