Akwamuhene Nana Sarkodie I marks 10 years on the stool

Nana Yaw Barima Twum Sarkodie I

Source: Dieu Media

In a rich display of culture, the people of Akyem Awisa in the Eastern region have celebrated the 10th anniversary of the enstoolment of their illustrious Chief, Nana Yaw Barima Twum Sarkodie I, as Akwamuhene of Akyem Awisa.

The grand durbar was organized under the theme “Embracing Our Ancestors Celebrating the present And Nurturing the Next Generation” to climax the week-long celebration and fund raising in aid of Akwamuhene Ahenfie at Akyem Awisa.



Addressing his subjects at the colourful durbar which attracted people from all walks of life, Nana Sarkodie I called on the citizens of Akyem Awisa to support developmental projects within the town as well as invest in the town to create jobs for the teeming youth.



“I call on citizens of Akyem Awisa both home and abroad to support in the development of the town, invest and create jobs for our youth,” he urged.



The chief of Akyem Awisa, in all his royalty and elegance, added that despite the diverse political and religious backgrounds of the people of Akyem Awisa, there is relatively peace and calm compared to other places making it apt for investment.



The Guest Speaker, Barima Essah Kwasi Mensah Bediaako III, praising Nana Sarkodie I for his leadership role, noted that he has been blessed beyond measure.

He remarked that Nana Sarkodie I has given the institution of Chieftaincy a new lease of life, by making it more relevant to the issues of the time and more responsive to the existing and emerging needs of the people.



“In the process, he has become a pace-setter for Chieftaincy not only in Akyem but across Ghana.”



As part of activities to mark Nana Sarkodie’s ascension to the throne, a number of activities were held prior to the grand durbar. The activities included, inter-brono football gala, Royal visit to the Akwamu stool house, health screening and donation to Awisa health centre, inter-school traditional quiz, donation to selected orphanage homes, health walk and a thanksgiving service.



Health screening and donation



Under the auspices of Nana Sarkordie I, a free health screening exercise was organized for the people of Akyem Awisa.

The outreach exercise, which was organized with support from the Ghana Gas, saw the citizens of Awisa screened for all sorts of diseases, including typhoid, yellow fever, diabetes, hepatitis, malaria, eye and dental conditions.



Nana Yaw Barima Twum Sarkodie I used the occasion to donate hospital equipment worth over GHc200, 000.00 to the Awisa Health Centre.



Donating the hospital equipment, the chief called on philanthropists to assist in uplifting the health centre to an appreciable standard.