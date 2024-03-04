Akwapim South MCE loses primary

Frank Aidoo, MCE of Akwapim South

The Chief Executive of Akwapim South Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region on Saturday, March 2, 2024, saw defeat in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries for selecting a parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Mr Frank Aidoo garnered 67 votes in the polls, while his main rival, suspected to be the personal assistant to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Eric Yeboah Apeadu, secured a significant lead with 267 votes.



The current Member of Parliament for Akwapim South Constituency, Mr O. B Amoah, had previously announced his decision not to contest the December 7 polls due to personal reasons.

Another candidate in the race, Mr. Annor Mensah, received 54 votes, and Mr. Kwame Ofori Gyau outperformed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) by obtaining 152 more votes than Mr. Aidoo.