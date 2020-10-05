Akwatia MP won't go independent despite missing NPP rally - Akufo-Addo

Akwatia MP, Mercy Adu Gyamfi

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Mercy Adu Gyamfi (a.k.a Ama Sey) was conspicuously missing at NPP's mammoth rally held to host President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, flagbearer of the party in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

Her absence seems to loudly confirm the rumours that Ama Sey may be lacing her boots to contest as independent candidate in the December parliamentary election.



Ama Sey, who lost her parliamentary candidature to Ernest Kumi in a controversial manner, has since appeared bitter towards leadership of the Party due to the loss.



According to reports, Ama Sey has been nursing the idea of contesting as an Independent candidate in the 2020 parliamentary elections considering her popularity in the Akwatia constituency.



A number of groups in the constituency have rooted to push and support her to go independent even though some regional party executives have spoken hard that they would not allow her to go solo.



At the rally in Akwatia on Sunday, October 4, 2020, which marked the last day of President Akufo-Addo's campaign tour to the Eastern Region, the President emphasised that he was not sure Ama Sey would go independent.



Meanwhile, at the moment, the aggrieved Ama Sey has not come out herself to declare her intentions of going independent. Moreover, she did not appear at the rally to indicate her declination.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the NPP does not serve human beings but the party as a whole.



"This independent thing they are talking about, I have heard it. But I don't believe that Ama Sey will go independent. I don't believe it. And she is a staunch NPP and NPP is on her heart.



"It pains me that she is not here but I know well that she will not do that. If the 4more4Nana becomes a reality, she will be part of my new arrangements and she (Ama Sey) knows she has been factored," Nana Addo said to the people of Akwatia.



According to Osafo Marfo, the Senior Minister, Ama Sey herself has confirmed to him that she would not go independent.



He expressed that the NPP greatly recognizes her sterling effort in 2016 for heavily defeating then NDC candidate, Baba Jamal, to capture the Akwatia seat for the party.

