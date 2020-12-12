Akwatia: NPP to suspend Ama Sey, other loyalists

Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Mercy Adu Gyamfi

The Akwatia Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party have announced their intention to sack the outgoing Member of Parliament for the area Mercy Adu Gyamfi alias Ama Sey from the party effective January 7, 2020.

The party has also revealed it will suspend en masse party executives who aided Ama Sey to campaign skirt and blouse votes against NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Kumi leading to his defeat in the just ended parliamentary election.



The NPP lost the Parliamentary seat to the NDC after its Parliamentary Candidate Ernest Yaw Kumi polled 18,742 votes against NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye alias Okoyo who garnered 19,899.



The NPP snatched the seat from Baba Jamal of the NDC in 2016. But Ama Sey who won the seat to become Member of Parliament lost her bid for re-election during the Parliamentary primaries of the party. She claimed the primaries was rigged to favour Ernest Yaw Kumi who won with a slim margin.



The Constituency Chairman Alhaji Baba Yakubu, addressing the media in Akwatia said “looking at the just ended 7th December election, Nana Akufo Addo had 21, 758. John Dramani Mahama had 16, 181 if you subtract the difference which is skirt and blouse is 5,577.

“In the Parliamentary Ernest Yaw Kumi polled 18,750 but NDC had 19,990 the difference is 1,239 why should we do this to ourselves. I will not sit aloof for some people to destroy the party. The NPP has a constitution and will deal with every polling station executive or party member who Campaigned skirt and blouse”.



Akwatia is one of the key constituencies NPP lost in the Eastern region to the NDC in the just ended parliamentary election. The rest are Ayensuano and Upper Manya Krobo adding to its already occupied seats – Asuogyaman, Lower Manya, Yilo Krobo, Afram Plains South and North Constituencies while losing Upper West Akyem to NPP.



The NDC increased its seats in the region from five to eight out of 33. The rest are occupied by NPP.