Akwatia: Osabarima Kofi Boateng III drags Abusuapanin, two others to court

Osabarima Kofi Boateng III was destooled following allegations levelled against him

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, the Chief of Akwatia, through his lawyer, Nana Obiri Boahen of “Enso Nyame Ye" Chambers, is requesting that a High Court in Nsawam deny his destoolment.

The Chief of Akwatia, Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, was destooled by the Abrade Royal Family of Akwatia for dissipating family and stool property without accounting to his people.



He is also accused of gross disrespect towards his family and Akwatiaman.



However, the applicant’s lawyer, Nana Obiri Boahen is of the view that no proper grounds were followed by the kingmakers.



According to Nana Obiri Boahen, there was a "Breach of Natural Justice Rule" where the applicant was not given the chance to present his side of the charges leveled against him.



“Procedural irregularities: Which said procedural irregularities have resulted in a substantial miscarriage of justice which said procedural irregularities includes noncompliance with the relevant provision of Chieftaincy Act 2008, Act 759 and Chieftaincy Proceedings and Functions, Traditional Council Regulations L. I. 798”

Again, Lawyer Obiri Boahen stated a lack of capacity on the part of those purported to have destooled the Applicant.



“… Those purported to have destooled the applicant are not clothed with the capacity to do so”, he stated.



According to the case filed at the Nsawam High Court, the respondents include Kofi Antwi Darkwa [Abusuapanin of Abrade Royal Family] Akwatia, Nana Kwame Boadu, alias Dee Lomenyo, Akwatia and Kwaku Atefa, Akwatia.



Nana Obiri Boahen on behalf of Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, the Chief of Akwatia is asking the court to completely quash the decision taken by the respondents.