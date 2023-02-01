Akwraboye Doku family speaks on Otanor demolition

File Photo

The Akwraboye Doku family of Atrekor We of Teshie, have responded to some media reports concerning the demolition exercise which took place at Otanor.

For Immediate Release

RE: TROUBLE LOOMS AT OTANOR OVER DEMOLITION OF PROPERTIES BY LAND GUARDS- FAMILY RELATIONS NOT LAND GUARDS- AKWRABOYE DOKU FAMILY



The attention of the Akwraboye Doku Family of Atrekor We of Teshie, owners and custodians of 748.39 acres of Otanor lands in East Legon, near Adjiringanor of the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, has been drawn to some media publications that sought to tarnish the family's hard-earned reputation in relation to tagging some members of the family as land guards.



The publications above, which seek to label some family members as land guards and troublemakers, such as Michael Adjei, a known member of the family, and Sarah Maame Ama Forkuo, a known close friend to the true custodians of the Otanor lands, are false.



Mr Famieh is the sole legal person with power of attorney to deal with issues relating to Otanor lands, while Mr Adjei and Maame Ama Forkuo are not land guards as promoted and published by some sections of the media. We urge them to retract such falsehood.



It is very concerning to note that some hooligans with no connection to the family are going about tormenting and demanding ransom from occupants of the Otanor lands in East Legon, causing fear and panic among residents.



The family is using this medium to call on those promoting such an agenda of upsetting the peace and tranquillity of residents occupying Otanor lands to stop.

The Akwraboye Doku Family of Atrekor We of Teshie urges the general public to disregard the publications that seek to paint a very negative image of family members and dare those behind the publications to appear and present the documents that give them the authority to carry themselves as such.



We, therefore, attach all relevant documents including court rulings, power of attorney and notice to all occupants of Otanor lands for the attention and perusal of the general public.



SIGNED



DENNIS FAMIEH



HOLDER OF POWER OF ATTORNEY