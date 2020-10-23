Akyem Batabi building collapse: Body of baby girl among 22 fatalities

File photo of the building before it collapse on Tuesday

It has emerged that the body of a baby girl is among the 22 fatalities that have so been recorded in the building collapse disaster at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate that the baby was pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building on Friday, October 23, 2020.



Citi News reports that the Director for Inspectorate Division at the National Disaster Management Organisation, Richard Amo-Yartey, disclosed on Friday that the baby is estimated to be about two years old.



“At about 1:30 am we ended the search and rescue… We have stopped the use of machines and have introduced sniffer dogs and have sniffed around to see if there are traces of anybody,” Citi News quotes Mr Amo-Yartey.

The uncompleted three-storey church building caved in on Tuesday at about 2:30 pm, according to reports.



According to Starr FM, Head pastor of the church and owner of the building, Prophet Akoa Isaac, has told police that he was sick and lying in his residence on the same compound of the Church when he heard the collapsing of the church.



The rescue team on the ground include officials of the NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service, Police, Ambulance Service, BNI, National Security and the military.