Akyem Kotokuhene Okumahene replies Akyem Abuakwa on Adoagyiri chieftaincy clash

The Akyem Kotokuhene Okumahene, Oseadieyo Dr. Frimpong Manso, has reacted to the chieftaincy-related clash that was seen in Adoagyiri in late August 2023.

At least two people were shot dead and two others seriously injured in a chieftaincy dispute-related gun attack at Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.



According to a news report by Starr News, gun-wielding henchmen and members of the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce escorting a convoy of a rival chief enstooled recently by Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and sworn at Kyebi stormed the Adoagyiri community amid sporadic gunshots, leading to the deaths and injuries recorded.



Reacting to it at a press conference at his palace on Monday, September 4, 2023, Oseadieyo Dr. Frimpong Manso said that the clash that was seen was needless.



He indicated that the Adoagyiri chieftaincy conflict is a matter of law that can be easily resolved and not an issue of violence.



“We are in 2023; this is not the time to start a tribal war. It is needless. Ghana is a nation where the laws work.

“I know that there is an issue at hand; I know that it has become a great source of worry for the entire Kotoku land. But we know that in this country, it is the law that works,” he said in Twi.



The Akyem Kotokuhene Okumahene also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who hails from Akyem Abuakwa, to intervene in the matter.



“We know that my big brother, Nana Addo Dankwa, is someone who respects the laws of the country and is a lawyer himself. I know that he can find a way to ensure that the law works on this issue facing us so that it does not escalate,” he added.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Background:

Angry sub-chiefs and residents of Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region have threatened mayhem if Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council do not stop their planned outdooring of a rival chief clandestinely and illegally enstooled.



On Saturday, August 19, 2023, Odehye Kwame Ntiamoah from the Dwumana royal family of Adoagyiri was installed as rival Chief of Adoagyiri with the stool name Barima Adu Korkor lll, under heavily armed police personnel led by Chief Superintendent Magnus Reindorf Sam, Kibi Divisional Police Commander, with the support of the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce.



The furious sub-chiefs and elders, however, say Adoagyiri has had a legitimately gazetted chief for the past 15 years in the person of Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II. Therefore, they described the enstoolment of the parallel chief as illegal and a potential threat to the peace of the town.



Watch the chief's remarks in the video below:









BAI/SEA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







