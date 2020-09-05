Politics

Akyem Mafia tag: Mahama went too far – Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Ghana President, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has slammed the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama for labelling some Akufo-Addo appointees responsible for the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal as Akyem mafias and sakawa boys.

According to the leader of the policy think-thank, John Dramani Mahama went to the extreme with the name-calling of his opponents.



Taking to his social media page, Facebook to register his displeasure, Franklin Cudjoe advised that Ghanaians be ethnically tolerant to allow peace prevail in the country especially in these times that tensions are high as the general election nears.



He said “We all joke sometimes with tribal memes. But some are very expensive. Describing an ethnic group as "sakawa" is not cool in this tensed political moment. JM went too far. But I don't think Umaru worries when I call him ' 'Fulani Chinese' or better when I am called ' lolobi terminator'. Let us be ethnically tolerant”.



Mr Mahama shared a statement issued by Minority MP Isaac Adongo, in which the lawmaker described the President and some of his appointees as ‘Akyem Mafia’ and ‘Sakawa Boys’.



On Friday, September 4, 2020, President Akufo-Addo responded to the Akyem mafia tag when he met with the Ghana Catholic Bishops' at the Jubilee House.

He stressed "The comments made by my opponent [John Mahama] 'Ayem Sakawa' people I have not heard any public figure in this country comment on it. it is completely unacceptable. If I wake up to make such a comment about Northerners or Gonjas you can imagine the uproar that will be in the country. A former President of Ghana you can call a group of Ghanaians 'Sakawa' people and it involves the group of a sitting President," he added.



The NDC flagbearer, on the other hand, has hit back at President Akufo-Addo stating that he did worse when he was in opposition, therefore, does not have any right to complain about the ongoing saga.



