Akyem Sakawa Boys: Anthony Sackey scolds Mahama for 'stooping so low'

Mr. Anthony Paa Kwesi Sackey, the Central Regional Manager of Micro-Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has panned the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama over Akyem Mafia, Sakawa boys statement.

Speaking on The Platform programme on Peace FM, he said: "The sad aspect of this whole saga is for the former President to stoop so low and refer to the President as Akyem Sakawa grandpa. This is how low we have reduced our presidency…we have a former president seeking the mandate of Ghanaians boldly describing a whole ethnic group as sakawa; my goodness!!!



Background



The former President has been facing backlash over what the ruling NPP has described as an endorsement of a tribal comment made by the MP.



Isaac Adongo reacting to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal said the agreement was fraudulent adding 'the Akyem Sakawa boys and grandpas must go'.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his disappointment in this remark.



According to him, “sometimes, one would hope when things come out, people will comment on them. The comment made by my opponent: ‘Akyem Sakawa’ people, I have not heard any public figure in this country or anybody comment on it.”



