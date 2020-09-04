General News

Akyem Sakawa Boys: Kwamena Duncan punches Mahama over 'distasteful and very shameful' validation

Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has berated Former President John Dramani Mahama for validating a comment made by MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo.

Hon. Adongo wrote an article captioned "Agyapa Royalties fraud is the last straw: The Akyem Sakawa Boys and Grandpas must go" and this was shared on the Facebook page of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)



However, Kwamena Duncan says since the former President shared the article, he has endorsed and agrees with it.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he bemoaned the fact that Mr Mahama will descend 'this low' after promising to lead a campaign void of invectives.



"Leave this to the serial callers but a former President . . . Akyem Sakawa boy and grandpa? very very distasteful and shameful. Very shameful, meanwhile you have promised to lead a campaign void of name-calling."





Below is the article reposted on Mahama's Facebook page



An interesting piece from Hon. Isaac Adongo on the Agyapa Deal. Agyapa Royalties fraud is the last straw: The Akyem Sakawa Boys and Grandpas must go



Agyapa Royalties deal is a big fraud on Ghana by President Akufo-Addo and his Akyem Mafia.



You mortgaged Getfund proceeds in excess of GH¢25 billion for the next 10 years to borrow $1.5 billion and yet you could not expand educational infrastructure and build new schools to end double track;



You mortgaged bauxite burried on the ground to Sinohydro to borrow $2 billion but has nothing to show after almost 2 years;

You mortgaged ESLA proceeds for the next 10 years, in excess of GH¢30 billion in 10 years to raise energy sector bonds of about $1.3 billion and yet energy sector debts remain unpaid and you have since accumulated over $2 billion additional energy sector debt with power producers threatening to shut their power plants.



You have exhausted the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund in which your predecessor JM left you $270 million. You have frittered away the Ghana Exim funds, doling it out to your in-law to invest in a hotel.



In addition to borrowing $9 billion in 3 years in Eurobonds alone and illegally borrowing $500 million term bonds in February 2020, on the capital market, without Parliamentary approval in violation of Article 181 of the Constitution, all without anything to show. What magic can you perform with $500m Agyapa theft money?



How can Akufo-Addo mortgage revenues of about GH¢75 billion of the state for his maladministration to steal without caring about how his children and grandchildren will manage the economy into the future?



No wicked man has ever ruled this country and destroyed Ghana’s fiscal and debt framework the way Akufo-Addo and the empty-lying Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia have done.

It is estimated by industry players that only 11 major mining companies in Ghana will give Ghana an average of $250 million a year, $3 billion in 10 years and $4.250 billion in 15 years in royalty payments being planned to hand over to Agyapa Royalties for just $500m.



These estimates exclude new mining developments that will come onstream in the next 15 years such as the highly profitable Namdini Mining Development in the Upper East by Cardinal Resources. How did they value $4.250 billion in 15 years to arrive at $500m as 49% of that value. You can't put Lions in charge of sheep and expect to come back and meet the sheep alive. They will end up selling us to borrow to satisfy their insatiable corrupt habits if they are allowed one more year in office.



By Hon. Isaac Adongo



MP for Bolgatanga Central

