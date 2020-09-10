Politics

Akyem Sakawa jab: We can only apologise to someone when you've wronged them - Agyenim Boateng

James Agyenim Boateng, spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 campaign

The Spokesperson for Flagbearer of opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama 2020 Campaign Team, James Agyenim Boateng, has stated that the Former President has not wronged Akyem People and therefore will not apologise over ‘Akyem Sakawa Boys’ comments.

According to him, those comments were not directed to the whole of Akyem and its people but to government officials who were engaged in the Agyapa Royalties deal which has raised many questions.



Mr. Mahama shared on his Facebook an unprovoked blistering attack on President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, on the Agyapa Royalties deal.



Isaac Adongo had called those working on the Agyapa deal as ‘Akyem Mafia’ and Mr. Mahama amplified the NDC MP’s vitriolic comment on his Facebook page by adding ‘Akyem Sakawa Boys.’



The statements have been condemned by groups including the Peace Council, members of the NPP as a whole, whiles President Akufo-Addo also expressed his disappointment in Mahama over the comments.



In a latest development, three divisions of Akyem – Abuakwa, Bosome, and Kotoku in the Eastern Region hit the streets on Wednesday morning to register their displeasure with John Mahama and the NDC over the comments, demanding an apology and withdrawal of the statement.

But reacting to the issue on Atinka TV’s Morning Show, Ghana Nie, James Agyenim Boateng said those who went on demonstration should come and explain why they are offended, and also prove If they are government officials who are engaged in the Agyapa Royalties deal before John Mahama can apologise.



“You need to apologise to someone you have wronged, and so the people need to show how they have been offended, because the statement is in reference to certain people in government involved in that Agyapa dealings which Isaac Adongo considered to be shady , untidy and problematic. Are those doing the demonstration in government, do they serve under the Akufo-Addo administration? Because they need to come within the allegation of the scandal,” he said.



He added that, “They need to prove that they are the persons being referred to and in fairness to the issues, it is a matter of fact that they do not serve in the government even though they are Akyem people. It is a matter of fact that they are not behind any of those business dealings that Isaac Adongo referred to so on what basis are they offended? They need to prove these things and then we can move on from there.”



James Agyenim Boateng said John Mahama is the most abused President when it comes ethnocentric and tribal attacks , alleging that President Akufo-Addo does tribal politics.



“John Mahama does not do tribal politics. He is above that. President Akufo-Addo has said worse things to Mahama, he called Mahama President ‘Do Little’, he said Voltarians are Togolese. He said Ghanaian elections is not a West African Elections and he was referring to the people of Volta,” he said.

James Agyenim Boateng also tagged President Akufo-Addo as the most intolerant President under the Fourth Republic for sharing his anger in public, stating that, “The President must have the heart and tolerance to accept some of these things.”



He urged the Peace Council to condemn and advise the NPP as it advises and condemns the NDC on such issues.



James Agyenim Boateng also said John Mahama will go to all the regions and towns including Akyem when its time to do their campaign although the three states of Akyem have warned him not to come there to do any campaigns.



“I take no objection or rejection of anybody going on demonstration, because this is a constitutional democracy, people have the right to go on demonstration an express their concerns, in any case, the same government said due to covid-19, nobody can go on demonstration, so who sanctioned this demonstration in Akyem land? What is going on is nothing more than politics,” he opined.

