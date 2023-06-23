Akyem Tafo Traditional leaders urge delegates to choose visionary leaders

Delegates have been asked to vote wisely

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Omanhene of Akyem Tafo, Osaberima Adusei Peasah IV, has called on delegates in the constituency to choose leaders with a vision to enable massive development across the constituency.

Osaberima Adusei Peasah IV further explained that the delegates should always think about the constituency and choose the right people during the primaries.



"I am pleading with the delegates to be watchful and choose the right leaders during the primaries this will ensure massive development within the constituency. ”



He advised Abuakwa North Parliamentary Candidate hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Palgrave Boakye-Danquah and other political parties to remain decorous in their political campaigns to deepen the unity in the party.



Palgrave Boakye-Danquah gave the admonition when he paid a courtesy call to the Akyem Tafo Traditional Council of Chiefs to introduce himself and asked for their blessings, assistance and support in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Osaberima Adusei Peasah IV told Parliamentary Candidate hopefuls to refrain from insults and attacks during their campaigns to canvas for votes from delegates.



The Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I stressed that "there was the need to use decent language in their attempts to win the hearts of delegates so that after the elections the party should be formidable, stronger, peaceful and united to achieve its aims and objectives.”

She explained that clean campaigns were the best way to go, to enable aspiring candidates to come out with their visions and programmes that would entice the delegates to make their choice.



The arrival of Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Tuesday, June 20, set the constituency agog, as frenzied constituents, both young and old, came out in their numbers to cheer and welcome him and listen to his message.



In towns he visited, including Akyem Tafo, Okyerekurom and Akyem Kukurantumi, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah was mobbed by a milling and enthusiastic crowd, giving him a hard time walking through on many occasions.



