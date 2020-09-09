General News

Akyem states hold mammoth demo against Mahama's 'Akyem Sakawa boys' comment

The chiefs and people of at least three towns in the Akyem States, have held a massive demonstration against a recent Facebook post by flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

The demonstration is led by Osabarima Okogyeman Apedja Ofori, Akyem Apapamhene and leader of Amantuamiensa.



At least 10,000 protesters drawn from different parts of Okyeman have joined the march.



Fronting as the Concerned Citizens of Okyeman, they say the post in which Mr Mahama sought to call a section of the people from Okyeman as ‘Sakawa boys’ (criminals) amounts to tribal bigotry remarks, abusive and provocative.



They say the comment slights the chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa, Akyem Kotoku and Akyem Bosome – the three key states leading the protests.



Addressing journalists before the protest, convener, Osabarima Okogyeman Apedja Ofori, stated that the “latest provocation…is indirect relation to the unsavory, reckless and incendiary comments made against the Chiefs and people of the three Akyem States by NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, endorsed, repeated, defended and justified by the former president and leader of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. John Mahama.”



The protest leader also said the comments describing Akyems as Sakawa Boys has now become a tag to ridicule Akyems as criminals, fraudsters and untrustworthy.





John Mahama recently shared a comment by MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, in which he sought to say that an “Akyem Sakawa Mafia” in government initiated the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal to rob the state.



“Agyapa Royalties fraud is the last straw: The Akyem sakawa boys and grandpas must go,” was the headline of the original post that was also shared by Mr Mahama.



Since Mr Mahama shared the post, it has been condemned as ethnocentric against the people of Akyem Abuakwa.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have condemned the comment as tribal bigotry.



















