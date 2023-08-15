Akyempim Tradition Area holds durbar to mark maiden Ahobaa Kese festival

Nana Ekua Edugyamba I, (middle)

Source: GNA

The Chiefs, Queen Mothers, and people of Andam Mba Nyimfa Division of Akyempim Traditional Area held a grand durbar to round off their maiden Ahobaa Kese festival.

The colourful ceremony was hosted by Nana Ekua Edugyamba I, Nyimfahenma of the Division, Nana Kumasah Krampah II, Omankrado of Gomoa Asempanyin, Nana Dantse II Odikro of Gomoa Oguaa and the Asihen of the Traditional Area.



The event on the theme: “Remembering the Heroism of Egya Ahor,” was presided over by Nana Adubua Atta II Ninfahen of the Akyempim Traditional Area who initiated the joint celebration of the festival by member communities to be rotated annually.



The occasion was characterised by frontomfrom drumming by groups from the 13 towns which constitute the Andam Mba Nyimfa Division of the Area.



It was also used to generate funds for the completion of an on-going ultra-modern durbar grounds and a library complex at Gomoa Oguaa.

The weeklong festival, commenced on Tuesday August 8, with a clean-up and clearing of weeds along the shoulders of the road, a health walk and free health screening, candle procession through the streets of Gomoa Oguaa Township and prayers to the gods for protection towards peaceful celebration.



On Friday, August 11, the Asafo Groups visited their ancestor’s forest and later slaughtered a cow as traditional rites to symbolize the sacrifice made by Egya Ahor on a sad Friday, some hundreds of years ago.



Ahobaa kese is festival celebrated to remember and honour Egya Ahor, a Traditional Chief Priest who voluntarily gave up himself to be sacrificed to stop an epidemic which killed hundreds of people when the Akan’s including Gomoa people migrated from Takyiman to the southern part of Ghana.



Here are some of the scenes from the festival captured by Ghana News Agency.