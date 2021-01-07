Ala Adjetey is one of the best Speakers of Parliament - Former NDC MP

Late Speaker of Parliament, Peter Ala Adjetey

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Nkwanta South Mr. Gershon Gbediame has described the late Peter Ala Adjetey as one of Ghana’s best Speakers of Parliament.

The former legislator said the late Speaker was firm, strong, and could not be pushed around even by the party that appointed him.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on its Special Coverage of the Dissolution of the 7th Parliament and the Investiture of the 8th Parliament, he said Parliament would have seen tremendous growth if the late Ala Adjetey was allowed to serve a second term as Speaker.



He said the late Speaker stamped his authority and not even the Executive could cow him down.



He indicated the MPs especially the side of the Minority saw him as a great tool to help parliament develop.



He held parliament strong and so, the Executive saw him as a threat and had him removed, he added.



The Minority side he added saw him as a good person and nominated him but he was replaced with Sekyi-Hughes.

The late Rt. Hon Peter Ala Adjetey was the 2nd Speaker of the 4th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.



The Rt. Hon. Peter Ala Adjetey has led several parliamentary delegations to various parliamentary fora in countries such as Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Botswana, Australia and South Africa.



He was the second Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana in the Fourth Republic.



A prominent son of La in Accra, Peter Ala Adjetey obtained his basic education at St. Paul’s School at La and the Accra Bishop Boys’ School. His secondary education was at Accra Academy from where he proceeded to the University College of the Gold Coast (now the University of Ghana), where he obtained the University of London intermediate Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954. He then proceeded to the United Kingdom, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from University of Nottingham in 1958.



Mr. Adjetey was called to the Bar at Middle Temple in London in 1959. He returned to Ghana in the same year where he was also called to the Bar.