Alabi describes Mahama as 'wise and proven nation-builder' at campaign launch

Prof Joshua Alabi is the Convener of the John Mahama campaign

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer candidate, Joshua Alabi, has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a wise and creative nation-builder.

He made this statement while speaking at the campaign launch of John Mahama for the contest in the presidential primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections, in Ho, on Thursday, March 2.



According to Joshua Alabi, he has known Mahama for the past 50 years and has, from their youthful days till now, admired his gentility, intelligence, wisdom, modesty, and honesty.



He revealed that Mahama was loved by many and he equally showed love to as many as he should show love to.



“No wonder this wise man, calm, modest, and firm gentleman rose up to serve this country in different capacities.”

“From Member of Parliament to Deputy Minister to Cabinet Minister, Vice President, and President, his performance as President gave him the accolade of a nation-builder.”



“Former President Mahama is a proven nation-builder whose creativity is not based on rhetoric as others’ but on a sense of urgency and commitment.



“He is a competent builder with a strong sense of urgency and direction.” “He knows how to recreate a workable Ghana that brings value to the people,” Alabi added.