13
Menu
News

Alabi describes Mahama as 'wise and proven nation-builder' at campaign launch

Prof Joshua Alabi .jpeg Prof Joshua Alabi is the Convener of the John Mahama campaign

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer candidate, Joshua Alabi, has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a wise and creative nation-builder.

He made this statement while speaking at the campaign launch of John Mahama for the contest in the presidential primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections, in Ho, on Thursday, March 2.

According to Joshua Alabi, he has known Mahama for the past 50 years and has, from their youthful days till now, admired his gentility, intelligence, wisdom, modesty, and honesty.

He revealed that Mahama was loved by many and he equally showed love to as many as he should show love to.

“No wonder this wise man, calm, modest, and firm gentleman rose up to serve this country in different capacities.”

“From Member of Parliament to Deputy Minister to Cabinet Minister, Vice President, and President, his performance as President gave him the accolade of a nation-builder.”

“Former President Mahama is a proven nation-builder whose creativity is not based on rhetoric as others’ but on a sense of urgency and commitment.

“He is a competent builder with a strong sense of urgency and direction.” “He knows how to recreate a workable Ghana that brings value to the people,” Alabi added.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: