Alajo North Assembly Member advises young sportsmen and women to take their education seriously

Halidu Donation Halidu gave the advice while speaking to sportsmen and women at a sports festival

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: Ibrahim Halidu, Contributor

The Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area, Ibrahim Halidu has advised young athletes to focus not only on sports but also on education.

According to Halidu, combining sports and education will provide options for athletes who do not excel in sports.

Halidu gave the advice while speaking to sportsmen and women at a sports festival in the Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA).

The Maximum Joy Foundation organized the event, which was attended by children from Alajo, Nima, Mamobi, and Newtown.

The children were given educational materials such as exercise books, bags, pens, pencils, and so on after sports activities.

He also used the opportunity to invite the players for a free NHIS registration he is organizing for the community at the Geraldo Church located in the Alajo North Electoral Area on the 31st of December, 2022.



