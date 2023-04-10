0
Alajo North Assembly Member commends religious leaders for the promotion of religious tolerance

AlahjoAsemblyman Halidu made these remarks during the Easter Convention of the Church of Pentecost's Alajo District

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: Ibrahim Halidu

The Alajo North Assembly Member, Ibrahim Halidu, praised religious leaders for their efforts in promoting religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among citizens.

Specifically, Halidu commended the Church of Pentecost, Alajo District, and other religious organizations for their work towards this goal.

Halidu recognized the significance of these religious bodies inviting individuals from different faiths to come and worship together. He believes that this practice contributes to national cohesion and peace.

Halidu made these remarks during the 2023 Easter Convention of the Church of Pentecost's Alajo District, which took place in Alajo in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA).

The event was attended by various figures, including Halid Abdul-Salam, the Assembly Member for Quaye Mensah Electoral Area, Sarki Mohammed Sidiki Kabiru, the Bissa Youth Chief of Alajo, Sarki Zaidu Sadik Sako, the Wangara Chief of Alajo and other opinion leaders.

In addition to the convention, Halidu also visited the Alajo branch of Restoration International Christian Church USA and the Shebah City Chapel International (Great Grace).



Source: Ibrahim Halidu
