Alan-Bawumia: John Boadu reacts to 'those testing the waters'

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu has reacted to those 'testing the waters' and fueling an Alan/Bawumia debate.

Internal jolting in the quest to seek a replacement for Akufo Addo for election 2024 has already started within the ruling New Patriotic Party.



John Boadu speaking on Peace FM's The Platform program said “ Once the 2020 election is over and it’s common knowledge that President Akufo-Addo cannot run again, any person who has an ambition of becoming a Flagbearer will shake himself up a bit for people to know that he has that interest. So we can understand that kind of movement but we’ll not take it beyond a certain level.