Alan, Bawumia jostling for NPP leadership too early – FF Antoh

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen

The First Vice-Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Frederick Fredua Antoh says the current jostling for flagbearer within the party is unfair to President Akufo-Addo.

The comment comes on the back of active social media campaigns by supporters of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen for the standard-bearer slot. There are other candidates who have declared interest including former Railway Minister Joe Ghartey.



The development comes barely three months into the second term of the President.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, the former Ashanti regional chair of the party said he is hopeful the President will comment on the development at the cabinet meeting which is taking place today.

“The most important thing is how to help Akufo-Addo succeed in his second term and that’s the cardinal point. All of them must be careful unless they’re joking. What happens to the party in 2024 depends on how Akufo-Addo‘s second term will be successful, then you can think of becoming president.



“I don’t think it’s fair to the President because he’s even yet to form his government in his second term. I think it’s too early for people to say they want to be president. The Prez hasn’t even constituted his gov’t in his second term so why the rush? I’m not comfortable with it,” he said.



Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson says the NPP has enough internal mechanism to control the jostling for leadership for the 2024 polls.