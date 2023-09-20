Alan Cash expresses shock over CPP link - Report

Alan Kyeremanten, Minister for Trade and Industry

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has expressed shock over recent reports suggesting his intention to form an alliance with the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and former CPP flagbearer, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

According to Chornicle report, highly credible sources within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have refuted these claims, asserting that there have been no discussions regarding Alan Kyerematen partnering with Ivor Greenstreet for the 2024 presidential race.



Alan Kyerematen's camp, yet to issue an official response, has labeled these reports as propaganda aimed at creating division between him, popularly known as "Alan Cash," and the ruling NPP.



While The Chronicle has not received an official statement from Ivor Kobina Greenstreet's core team, indications suggest that no discussions regarding such an alliance have taken place on their side.



Alan Kyrematen has announced that he will not be participating in the party's upcoming primaries.



In his statement indicating his withdrawal from the November 4 NPP flag-bearer contest, Alan Kyerematen mentioned that he would announce his next steps in Ghana's political landscape after conducting consultations with various stakeholders.



The ongoing consultations regarding Alan Kyerematen's political future have not yet yielded a conclusion yet.

Ivor Greenstreet, a lawyer and accomplished athlete, served as the CPP's leader in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections. He is also known for his involvement in para-shooting events and holds the position of General Secretary at the Ghana Shooting Sports Federation.



Alan Kyerematen, renowned for his role in establishing the EMPRETEC business development program in Ghana, served as Ghana's ambassador to the United States during the first term of former President Kufuor.



As the Trade and Industry Minister under President Akufo-Addo, he played a pivotal role in the implementation of the "One District, One Factory" program and the Ghana Automotive Development Policy, facilitating the establishment of assembly and manufacturing facilities by global automotive companies in Ghana.



