Alan, Ken Agyapong supporters defect to Bawumia in Ashanti Region

Some Bawumia supporters in the Ashanti Region

The Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) brand continues to be an attracting force for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroots as more persons have openly ditched other aspirants for the Vice President.

Barely a week after some executives in the Assin Central Constituency of the Central Region, the home constituency of Kennedy Agyapong, one of the flagbearer aspirants openly declared their support for the Vice President; the Ashanti Region has also done the same.



At a news conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023, supporters of John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Kennedy Agyapong defected to the camp of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pledging their unflinching support.



Led by Mr Dawuda Afriyie, the First Vice Chairman of the Offinso North Constituency they were heard in a viral video singing the praise of the Vice President and shouting “It’s Possible”



Addressing the press, Adul Aziz Ismail popularly known as Kennedy Ba and a polling station Executive at Kwaman Methodist in the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency underscored the need for a winnable candidate, Dr. Bawumia.

“We are looking for a winnable flagbearer for the 2024 polls. Some of our MPs and Executives have come under severe attacks over their choice of their preferred candidates. The Majority Leader who has been an MP for several years knows the best candidate to be flagbearer and settled on the Vice President as the best candidate. Our father Kan Dapaah believes Bawumia is the obvious choice and we have bought into their idea. As a result, we have resolved to support the Vice President”, he disclosed.



Mr. Adul Aziz Ismail described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the right candidate to be the flagbearer of the NPP in 2024 indicating that the choice is devoid of inducement or any personal gain but for the general good of the NPP.



On his part, Mr. Dawuda Afriyie a staunch Alan Kyeremanten supporter in the Ashanti Region bemoaned the conduct of the resigned NPP member and expressed his disappointment.



“After Alan’s decision to resign from the NPP, it is obvious I am not a kid in politics to be shown which path to choose. I voted for Busia in 1969 and I have been voting to date. I have supporters and we decided to throw our support for Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We have supporters in the 15 constituencies assigned to me and I can assure you they will all be for Bawumia now”, he disclosed.