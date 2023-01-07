Alan Kyerematen breaks silence after resigning

Mr Kyerematen is tipped as one of the lead contenders in the NPP's upcoming presidential primaries

Outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after tendering in his resignation.

Mr Kyerematen, in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, said his tenure officially comes to an end on Monday, January 16, 2023, and he will address the people of Ghana in the next few days.



“I would like to thank H.E the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January, 2023.



“I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister,” he wrote.



He added that “I will be addressing the Ghanaian people in the next few days.”



A statement issued on the evening of Friday, January 6, 2022, from the presidency, said the president had accepted the resignation of Mr Kyerematen and transferred his duties to the minister for finance.

Mr Kyerematen, who is Ghana’s longest-serving minister for trade and industry, is tipped as one of the lead contenders for the upcoming presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



It is reported that Mr Kyerematen’s resignation is to concentrate on his campaign for the contest slated for later this year.







