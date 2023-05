Alan Kyerematen's mother, Victoria Kyerematen

Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has celebrated his mother as she turns 103 years old today, May 23.

In a Facebook post, Alan Kyerematen shared a picture of his beautiful mum as he thanked God for her life.



“Celebrating such a milestone is truly remarkable. We thank God for her life.



Happy 103rd Birthday to my mother,” Alan Kyerematen captioned.

Below is his post:







YNA/WA