Alan Kyerematen challenges Bawumia's attempt to distance himself from Ghana's economic crisis

Founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Independent presidential hopeful and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has criticized Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's attempt to absolve himself from Ghana's current economic challenges.

Alan Kyerematen argued that as an integral part of cabinet decisions, Bawumia cannot disassociate himself from the country’s struggles, emphasizing that vice presidents have significant influence.



Drawing parallels between past administrations, Alan Kyerematen highlighted the role of vice presidents in leading governance processes.



“This theory that if you are vice president, you don’t have the leverage to do anything, that is not true. In the case of late former President J.E Mills, literally gave everything to then vice president Mahama, every opportunity to lead processes. It is the same thing, President Akufo-Addo has also given the vice president [Dr Bawumia] every opportunity to lead processes of governance,” he said during an interview with Citi TV, on February 7, 2024,



He also acknowledged his own role in the previous government's economic management, asserting the importance of his capabilities as a change agent.



Meanwhile, Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said he will abolish taxes on electronic transactions, gambling, and emissions if he is elected president in the upcoming general elections.

He said this at a lecture on February 7, 2024, at the UPSA auditorium.



He said “taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be repealed by 2025 if it’s still on our administration.”



Government introduced the gambling tax of 10% on all winnings in 2023, the 15% VAT on electricity in January 2024 awaiting implementation, and the emissions levy for engine vehicles from February 2024.



Dr Bawumia delivered a national address outlining his vision and manifesto for Ghana following his election as flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



NAY/OGB