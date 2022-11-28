Alan Kyerematen congratulates Black Stars on win against South Korea

Alan Kyerematen has congratulated the players for a good job done

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana on their victory over their South Korean counterparts in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart took to social media to show his love for Ghana and the senior national team.



A brace from the hugely talented Mohammed Kudus added to an opener from Mohammed Salisu to send the Black Stars on their way.



Moments after that priceless 3-2 triumph over their Asian opposition, Alan Kyerematen took to his official media handles to heap praises on the gallant Black Stars for raising high the flag of Africa.



"Congratulations to the Black Stars on their impressive 3-2 victory over South Korea today in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“The players exhibited a sense of discipline, resilience and determination to fight till the last whistle,” he wrote.

He also assured the boys of the support of the entire country as they continue their campaign in the World Cup.



“All of Ghana is behind you. March on gallantly as you do battle in the next matches and bring glory to our motherland.



“Go Black Stars ????????



Go for Gold.



“God bless our homeland Ghana! #Believe #Qatar2022," he added.

The Black Stars will book a place in the last 16 if they emerge winner against South American giants, Uruguay, in their last group stage match of the campaign.



A second place finish could set up a Ghana versus Brazil clash at the ongoing football festival depending on how the Samba Boys perform in their last two matches.



AE/BOG