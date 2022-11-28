1
Menu
News

Alan Kyerematen congratulates Black Stars on win against South Korea

Alan Kyerematen Rallies Support For Black Stars Alan Kyerematen has congratulated the players for a good job done

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana on their victory over their South Korean counterparts in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart took to social media to show his love for Ghana and the senior national team.

A brace from the hugely talented Mohammed Kudus added to an opener from Mohammed Salisu to send the Black Stars on their way.

Moments after that priceless 3-2 triumph over their Asian opposition, Alan Kyerematen took to his official media handles to heap praises on the gallant Black Stars for raising high the flag of Africa.

"Congratulations to the Black Stars on their impressive 3-2 victory over South Korea today in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“The players exhibited a sense of discipline, resilience and determination to fight till the last whistle,” he wrote.

He also assured the boys of the support of the entire country as they continue their campaign in the World Cup.

“All of Ghana is behind you. March on gallantly as you do battle in the next matches and bring glory to our motherland.

“Go Black Stars ????????

Go for Gold.

“God bless our homeland Ghana! #Believe #Qatar2022," he added.

The Black Stars will book a place in the last 16 if they emerge winner against South American giants, Uruguay, in their last group stage match of the campaign.

A second place finish could set up a Ghana versus Brazil clash at the ongoing football festival depending on how the Samba Boys perform in their last two matches.

AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Related Articles: