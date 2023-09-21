Alan Kyerematen did not show any sign of anger against the party - Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim, NPP chairman

In a bid to foster reconciliation within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and address potential discord, Chairman Stephen Ntim embarked on a mission to engage with former Flagbearer aspirants, prominently including Alan Kyerematen.

This initiative follows Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from the party's flagbearership election, which had raised questions and concerns among party members and supporters.



Chairman Ntim provided insights into his efforts during an exclusive interview with Oman FM, highlighting his personal visits to the residences of key NPP figures.



"I have visited some of the former flagbearer aspirants in their homes and spoken to them, except two, and in due course, I will pay them a visit as well," Chairman Ntim disclosed. "They raised some concerns, but I think for the fact that I, as the National Chairman, took the initiative to visit them in their homes and spoke to them, they are a bit okay, they can't be 100% okay."



A pivotal visit during Chairman Ntim's reconciliation efforts was to the home of Alan Kyerematen, a highly esteemed member of the NPP.



This follows Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the flagbearership race had prompted speculation about potential internal disagreements within the party.

Ntim disclosed Alan's posture when he visited the former aspirant saying: "I have visited Alan in his home to speak to him. He did not show any sign of anger against the party.



"One would have thought that given the reasons he gave for boycotting the flagbearership election, he would have been angry. But from the discussion I had with him, there was nothing to suggest that he was bottling up anger."



