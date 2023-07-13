0
Alan Kyerematen donates 500 bags of cement towards construction of medical facility in Koforidua

Alan 234 Alan Kyerematen is one of the leading candidates in the NPP 2024 flagbearer race

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has donated 500 bags of cement towards the construction of a medical facility for the Anglican Diocese of Koforidua.

This came to light when the church issued an appreciation letter to candidate, who is also the former Minister of Trade and Industry.

According to the letter issued by the Bishop of Koforidua, Rt. Rev. Felix Odei Annancy, the gesture by the astute politician is a demonstration on non-selfishness.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your unselfish contribution to the construction of our Medical Facility in Koforidua. Your donation of 500 bags of cement is very important to us. It will help us to commence the construction of our medical facility.

“May this letter serve as a receipt of the 500 bags of cement you donated to us for which we are most grateful,” the letter said.

Alan Kyerematen is also a member of the Anglican Communion, the letter, dated July 12, 2023, added.

AE/WA

