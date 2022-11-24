3
Alan Kyerematen expresses optimism, calls for support for Black Stars ahead of Portugal game

Alan Kyerematen Rallies Support For Black Stars Alan Kyerematen is optimistic the Black Stars will excel in Qatar

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the Black Stars of Ghana go into their first game of the ongoing Qatar 2022 world Cup against Portugal, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has called on Ghanaians to show the players their full support.

He said that all the work the players have put into preparing for the Mundial and effectively, all their games, is the reason they need all the support they can get.

In a tweet, the minister added that he is optimistic the Black Stars of Ghana will not disappoint the country at the World Cup.

“Ghana! As we embark on our 4th World Cup participation, I am optimistic that the Black Stars will make us proud. Together, let's support our Stars to victory as they show the results of their hard work, teamwork, leadership and discipline. Come on Black Stars,” he tweeted.

His post came with a video and a photo of him displaying the Ghana flag, plus a football in his hand.

The Ghana Black Stars will take their first bite of the 2022 World Cup games when they meet with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The match, tipped to be one of the toughest the team have in its Group H, is said to also be the game that will determine the future of the team in the tournament.

Ghana will also be looking for a revenge with Uruguay, the other tough team in its group, when they meet on December 2, 2022.

