Alan Kyerematen is a fruit from a poisonous tree - Edudzi Tamekloe

Legal Practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

Legal practitioner Godwin Edudzi Tameklo has said that there is nothing new that the aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen, who has served as cabinet minister for the past six years, will bring on board should he be elected as the flagbearer of the party.

According to him, Alan Kyerematen is the fruit of a poisonous tree whose failure cannot be detached from the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government.



Mr. Tamekloe explained that Alan Kyeremanten is not a good leader when it comes to politics because no political achievement can be linked to his name.



"What do you do with the fruit of a poisonous tree? The whole government is poisoned. Alan is a product of this poisonous government. How is Alan different from Akufo-Addo and Bawumia? They are all products of this poisonous tree.



"When I was listening to him, I saw a very pathetic situation; he is my senior in law, but when it comes to leadership, Alan is a misleader. Ghana has a history with Alan. Mr. Kufour decided to project Alan he brought from the US and gave him a ministry, with all those money-wasting initiatives which one of them has survived? None. That is the man we are talking about. What exactly about the politics of Ghana can you associate with Alan Kyerematen? Nothing," he said on TV3’s big issues.



Edudzi added that due to a lack of trust in Alan Kyerematen to manage the government’s flagship program, One District, One Factory, the president opted to put the initiative under a secretariat instead of under Alan Kyerematen.

"…As for 1 district, 1 factory, even Akufo-Addo did not trust Alan Kyerematen, so he gave it to a secretariat; he never trusted his ability to manage anything," Edudzi Tameklo said on the show.



Edudzi's comments follow the official announcement of presidential aspirations by former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



Mr. Kyerematen, who intends to contest for the flagbearership position on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, resigned as the Minister for Trade and Industry on January 6.



Meanwhile, the party has fixed January 31 to decide on a date for the primaries.



