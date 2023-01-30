Alan Kyerematen is a rare servant leader - Ampiah-Kwofi

Rev Ampiah-Kwofi leads prayers for Alan Kyerematen in the presence of other pastors

Source: Kweku Hammond, Contributor

A renowned man of God, Rev Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, General Overseer of the Global Revival Ministries, has praised Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry, for maintaining an unblemished record while in office.

"Public service is a very difficult arena to work in. Either one makes enemies or does something that spoils one's character and career. However, after several years in Kufuor's government and six years in the government of Nana Addo, nothing, absolutely nothing scandalous, can be found against Hon Alan Kyerematen," Rev Ampiah-Kwofi said.



He was delivering the sermon at a National Thanksgiving and Empowerment Service in honour of Alan Kyerematen, who is also a flagbearer aspirant for his party, the New Patriotic (NPP), for the election 2024.



Rev Ampiah-Kwofi said Alan's "integrity marks him out as the quintessential servant-leader, who has the benefit of the peoples as the centre of his vision."



Many observers see Rev Ampiah-Kwofi's observations of Alan Kyerematen's impeccable record in government as tying in with his high sense of initiative to recognise, incubate and drive private sector growth to meet the dire needs for jobs and cash that is bedeviling growth the African continent.

As an economist and enterprise expert, he had a big hand in the drafting and implementation of the protocol that set up AfCFTA, now touted as the main driver of prosperity on the continent.



As a lawyer, he brings a unique perspective to governance, especially, forging unity and inclusiveness in party- building and the strengthening and consolidation of democracy.



Alan Kyerematen plans to modernise the NPP into a self-sustaining organisation that can continue in power to stabilise growth and prosperity in Ghana.



No doubt 'Alan Cash' as he is affectionately called, is the front runner for nomination as flagbearer for the NPP as it looks forward to breaking the eight.