'Alan Kyerematen is best poised and ready to lead' - Catherine Afeku to NPP delegates

Former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku has appealed to the delegates of the New Patriotic Party to elect the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

According to Catherine Afeku, the former Minister will make the right leader for Ghana.



She noted that Alan Kyerematen has proven by his track record as a Minister and a leading member of the NPP that when elected as flagbearer, he will not disappoint the party.



She said; “In my heart, my principle is Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is best poised and ready to lead…He will be the best-to-lead and the ready-to-lead candidate to make us break the eight.”



Catherine Afeku made this appeal while speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Monday morning.



She touted some achievements of Alan Kyerematen when he was a Minister, stating his commitment to industrialization and to the government's "1 District, 1 Factory" policy among others has greatly benefited the nation.

She also revealed if Alan is elected NPP Presidential candidate and subsequently becoming President of Ghana, he intends to transform the nation by empowering the private sector.



“Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is a businessman par excellence. He knows empowering the private sector is the engine of growth," she stated.



Mrs. Afeku further stated that under the leadership of Alan Kyerematen, he would empower the grass root and executives of the New Patriotic Party with the requisite resources and help they need to work effectively for the party.



“His first major catalyst for change agenda is that I will pay all these executives.”



