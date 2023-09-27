Alan Kyerematen must beef up his close protection team - Security Policy Expert

Security Policy Expert, Anthony Acquaye

Security Policy Expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, Anthony Acquaye, has raised concerns over the security measures in place for independent presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

He indicated that the former trade minister needs to bolster his close protection team for maximum personal security.



According to the security expert, after close observations of Alan Kyerematen after he decided to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and subsequent recent media tours, he believes that the presidential hopeful needs to beef up his security detail.



“I have critically observed Alan's two media tours from UTV, yesterday and TV3 today and I must say that he lacks proper security operational planning to ensure his security and safety,” he stated



He emphasised the potential danger the lack of security poses to Kyerematen as an independent presidential candidate.



“In fact, I say on authority that, intelligence reaching me indicates he lacks a security advance team to first conduct a potential security threat assessment to brief him on happening on the grounds, before his arrival at all the stations he had visited so far with his security escort section team, which is very dangerous to his personal security as an antagonist independent presidential candidate.



“He must more importantly get a backup security escort team aside from the advance team to augment his security details to ensure his security and safety,” he explained.

