Alan Kyerematen reiterates plans to pay salary, social security of NPP executives

Alan Kyerematen addressing the gathering in Accra

One of the forerunners in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential elections, Alan Kyerematen, re iterated his vision to ensure that when elected, all national executives of the party will be paid monthly salaries.

He also said that he would institute measures to ensure that all the executives benefit from the payment of social security under his leadership.



Alan Kyerematen made this known during the start of his tour of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



In what many have described as a major innovation in internal partisan elections, Alan met with delegates of three constituencies in an open mini-durbar at the Suu Astro Turf in the Ablekuma Central constituency in Accra.



This is so because very often, there have been concerns by some executives and supporters of the NPP in some constituencies that they are neglected or overlooked by the top hierarchy of the party.



The former Minister of Trade and Industry therefore stressed that this is the time for the people who fight for the party to win power to enjoy the full benefits of their sweats and labours.

Alan also highlighted his campaign for a joint partnership agreement between delegates, party supporters and by extension, the larger Ghanaian people.



The peoples' assembly concept also gave a foretaste of how Ghanaians will enjoy a participatory government under an Alan Kyerematen administration. Among party stalwarts who accompanied Alan on the first leg of his Greater Accra tour were former Attorney General, Ayikoi Otoo; Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu; Hopeson Adorye; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairpersons of the three Ablekuma constituencies, among others.



Delegates of the party from Ablekuma South and Ablekuma North were also in attendance.



