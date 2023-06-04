Alan Kyerematen's campaign team member to petition SP over public officials in Bawumia's team

A member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, Hopeson Adorye has accused some public officials of using state resources to campaign for the vice president.

Mr Adorye has therefore asked the Special Prosecutor to investigate such MMDCEs, CEOs and heads of state institutions who are doing this.



“We see them all when they’re moving around in the official cars they’ve been given. We understand that everyone has their side, it’s a democracy but what we are saying is that if you’re going to support someone park the state cars and use your personal cars.”



Hopeson Adorye who was speaking to Maame Baimah Akwafo on Neat FM’s ‘Me man nti’ said public officials who support the vice president should do the right thing by using their personal resources to campaign for him.



“We need to protect the public purse… If a minister decides to contest the presidential race, he’s told to resign and use his own money to contest so they resign and hand over all official cars.



“We know the constitution is silent on the vice president just like the president when he’s seeking re-election but why do appointees who are expected to work for the progress of the country so the NPP wins another term abandon their offices and follow the vice president around.

“They go with state cars, state fuel… it is not right so we are calling on the special prosecutor to start investigating some of these things,” he said.



Asked if he will file an official petition with the Special Prosecutor, the outspoken member of the ruling NPP said that will be done if the trend doesn’t change after two weeks.



“The office of the Special Prosecutor is very active on social media and radio so we’ve said this but if it continues we’ll file a formal petition.”



The New Patriotic Party opened nominations for its presidential flagbearership race on Friday, May 26, 2023, and is expected to close the process on June 24, 2023.



As at Friday, June 2, 2023, more than 5 people including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong, among others had picked their forms with more people expected to pick up forms before the June 24 deadline.

If all the aspirants successfully submit their forms before the deadline, then the party, will on August 26, 2023, hold a special congress to reduce the number of aspirants to five before the presidential primaries is held in November.



Watch the full interview below;







DA/KPE