Alan Kyerematen to resign from NPP - Report

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

A report filed by 3news.com indicates that the former NPP presidential aspirant hopeful, Alan Kyerematen will announce his resignation from the party at a press conference on Monday, September 25, 2023.

According to a source close to the news portal, Alan Kyerematen is expected to contest the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.



The source said it was really humiliating to see Alan Kyerematen perform poorly at the Special Delegates Conference considering his input and sacrifices to the party.



One of the sources said, “I can confirm to you that Chief Alan is all set to announce his resignation from the NPP, and go independent. Unless there is a last-minute change of mind, he will resign from the party and go independent."



“What happened in the Special Delegates Conference last month was really not good. The way the party voted was disappointing. It was really humiliating that considering all he has done and his stature in the party, he was third behind Kennedy Agyapong. Since he is not valued, he will resign and go independent and pay back the party,” the source added.



The source, however, revealed that "a significant number of Alan Kyerematen’s allies across the country are not in favor of his decision to go independent and they have refused to be part of it," 3news reported.

Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the presidential race ahead of the main election on November 4, 2023.



He cited intimidation of his supporters and unfair treatment of one of his agents in the North East Region as reasons for his withdrawal from the race.



Certified results declared by the Electoral Commission showed that Bawumia won the Special Delegates Conference with 629 votes. This represented 68.15% of the total valid votes across the 17 centres.



MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, came second with 132 votes, representing 14.3% whiles Alan Kyerematen garnered 95 votes, representing 10.29%.



SA/KPE