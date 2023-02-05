Alan Kyerematen 'trumpets' achievement as Trade Minister

Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry

Source: GNA

The Bono East region has ben­efited from 10 factories under the government’s One-District-One Factory programme, Alan Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said.

Mr Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry said the government had so far constructed 296 factories under the programme, spread across the country which were all opera­tional.



Mr Kyerematen said this when he interacted with the Techiman Traditional Council at a meeting to officially declare his intention to contest for the NPP’s impend­ing presidential race to the party in the election 2024 and asked the chiefs to support and pray for him.



He said with the support and blessing from the chiefs and queens in the area, he would win the presidential primary and lead the NPP to a victory in the next general election.



Mr Kyerematen said with his endorsement, the NPP could win the general election with a wider margin to avert any election dispute, saying under his gov­ernment, Ghanaians would see a remarkable improvement in their socio-economic livelihoods.

He called on the chiefs and queens to inspire the youth in the area to engage in entrepre­neurship skills and development, saying the government could not employ or absorb the majority of Ghanaians into the formal sector employment.



The government could create employment for only 700,000 people and ask the young people in the area to take advan­tage of the Business Advisory Centre and acquire employable skills training to fetch themselves decent jobs.



Nana Owusu Gyare II, the Akwamuhene of the Techiman Traditional Area and the Acting President for the Techiman Traditional Council assured him of the council’s support and urged all the NPP aspirants and politicians, in general, to remain decorous in their campaigns.



The chief said a decorous political campaign devoid of personality attacks, insults and inflammatory statements would greatly help preserve the nation’s prevailing peace and consolidate the gains of the country’s fledg­ling democracy.