Alan Kyerematen warns NDC of complacency ahead of 2024 elections

Alan Kyerematen, an independent flagbearer hopeful, has cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) about potential complacency ahead of the 2024 elections, highlighting the danger of assuming an automatic shift in power every eight years.

Kyerematen, addressing his supporters in Kumasi, highlighted what he perceives as a prevalent mind-set within the NDC that anticipates a change in government every eight years, regardless of the quality of governance.



He stressed the need to avoid the notion of 'it's your turn' as a determining factor for leadership transitions.



"The NDC operates under the belief that a change in government occurs every eight years, adhering to the principle of 'it's your turn.' However, this perspective disregards the essence of meritocracy. I, Alan, would have been flagbearer of the NPP if I adhered to such a principle," Kyerematen stated.



His departure from the NPP and subsequent establishment of a new political movement arose due to diverging perspectives on leadership principles.



"In my case, the grassroots pushed for me to lead, but there was opposition from certain quarters. Consequently, I've moved on to form a separate political movement," he added.

Kyerematen further suggested that the belief in an eight-year power cycle could create an opening for broader change in the political landscape.



He implied the potential for a shift in the usual partisan framework and hinted at a future where Ghana might witness the election of a non-partisan president.



"So, if the NDC thinks its eight years and therefore it is their turn to come to power, the Movement for Change is coming…and in 2024, history will be made in this country and you will have the first president of Ghana who will be elected as the first non-partisan president," Kyerematen stated.



Alan Kyerematen, who was instrumental in the founding of the New Patriotic Party and sought to become its flagbearer, has since diverged from the party, focusing on his new political movement.



